

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Hawke's Bay for the seventh consecutive day, while more than half have recovered.

The region's total remains at 41. There are currently 17 active cases, as 24 have recovered.

Of the 24 cases in Napier, 12 have recovered, while 11 of the 14 in Hastings have recovered.

One of the three cases of Covid-19 in the Wairoa district have also recovered, while CHB has no cases.

Advertisement

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones reminded people to call their GP or Healthline if feeling unwell, even with very mild symptoms.

As Hawke's Bay celebrates a week of no new cases, the nationwide total is now 1440.

In the Ministry of Health's coronavirus update, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were a total of nine new cases on Monday.

There were seven new confirmed cases and two new probable cases around the country.

While Hawke's Bay marked another day of no new cases, health experts warned community protection remained paramount.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Jones said community protection was vital and testing of anyone showing symptoms was required.

"Essential workers should also be reassured they are eligible for essential worker leave support through Work and Income New Zealand if needing to stay home because of Covid-19," he said.

Advertisement

Nobody in Hawke's Bay are in hospital, while 3062 tests have been conducted.

Jones also said it was important to remind parents of children, particularly those under the age of two, to make sure they received their immunisations on time.

"If you have a child who is due an immunisation, please do not delay this and contact your GP to discuss your child being immunised," he said.

"Immunisations given on time provide the best protection against serious disease, like Measles and Whooping Cough."

‌