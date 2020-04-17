

There has been no increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Hawke's Bay for the fourth consecutive day.

The total in the region remains at 41.

The nationwide total is now 1409.

At the coronavirus update on Friday, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said there were a total of eight new cases on Friday.

There were two new confirmed cases and six new probable cases around the country.

There were also two new deaths in New Zealand, bringing the total to 11.

While Hawke's Bay marked its fourth consecutive day of no new Covid-19 cases, health experts have warned the public not to be complacent.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said on Thursday while the news was pleasing, there is no room for complacency.

"Whilst we can take some comfort in our numbers remaining static, we would be foolish to think we are out of the woods just yet," he said.

"It remains very important for anyone feeling unwell to contact their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for testing at a community-based assessment centre. There is no cost to this and we have the testing capacity."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The last confirmed case, on Monday, a woman in her 40s, was a Hawke's Bay District Health Board healthcare worker, who had worked for a short time at Gladys Mary Care Home within its dementia group of residents already placed in isolation away from others.

Their case increased the Ruby Princess cluster number to 19 on Wednesday.

Jones again said testing was particularly important for essential service workers, given they had spent more time out of their bubble during the Level 4 lockdown period.

"The more we test, the more accurate our picture will become of whether there is any wider spread in our region," he said.

"Our public health team continue to work closely with confirmed or probable cases and contacts of cases to ensure containment and isolation is maintained to stop the spread."

