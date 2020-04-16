The occupants of a rolled van and car that crashed near Havelock North have walked away uninjured.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Havelock Road and St George's Road about 10.50am.

The car and van collided, causing the van to roll onto its side.

Firefighters were called to the scene as there were reports of someone trapped in the vehicle, but they were freed before they arrived.

One lane of the roundabout heading towards Havelock North was blocked.