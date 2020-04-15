When it became clear to Hawke's Bay birth educator Janine Gard that a lockdown was imminent, and physical distancing was likely here to stay for some time, she knew she had to act fast.

With one local class of expectant parents already under way in Havelock North and more classes, in Napier and Hastings, scheduled to start a week into lockdown, Gard jumped online and gave herself a crash course in Zoom.

"Preparing to have your first baby is already a stressful time for many mums and dads-to-be and having your planned antenatal classes suddenly cancelled would have been an added pressure these parents didn't need," Gard said.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: No risk to children at Napier daycare from worker who tested positive

• Beaten 4-year-old: Oranga Tamariki says the agency had worked with the family previously

• Injured 4-year-old Flaxmere boy now in stable condition

• 15 things to do with the kids these holidays

Advertisement

"I knew I needed to find a solution and figure out a way forward for my classes."

Gard said the idea of developing live, online antenatal classes had already crossed her mind as a possible future extension of the face-to-face group classes and individual coaching she offers through her business, From Bellies to Babies.

With 15 years of antenatal education under her belt, she felt well placed to expedite her plans – although she said it was nerve-racking to begin with.

"I wasn't sure how people would react to getting together and learning about childbirth in this setting, particularly when it came to sharing the more intimate details of their pregnancies, their fears and anxieties, as well as things like discussions on birthing positions. But it's worked really well," Gard said.

"My clients say they love how fun and interactive the classes are and I know I, for one, look forward to each get-together."

Gard holding her classes before the lockdown started. Photo / Supplied

For more complex matters such as details on labouring, Gard also creates additional resources which she uploads to YouTube to be accessed in her clients' own time.

Given the model's success, she's now ready to go nationwide with her services, offering group classes to parents up and down New Zealand, from the comfort of their own homes.

"I know there are parents-to-be living in quite isolated and rural communities, and for them, getting to physical classes can be near impossible. There are also plenty of women for whom antenatal classes have ceased indefinitely, under the current Covid-19 regulations," she said.

Advertisement

"I see online antenatal education as a fantastic option for these men and women who still want, and need, practical advice and support, as well as the social interaction, companionship and friendship that comes from the online coffee group."