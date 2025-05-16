Advertisement
Havelock North couple to represent NZ at world pool champs – a first for the nation

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Bayden and Tara Jackson celebrate in 2017 after claiming one of their many national championship titles. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Havelock North husband-and-wife duo are the first married couple to represent New Zealand at the World 8-Ball Pool Championship in Ireland.

Bayden and Tara Jackson, who moved from England in 2008, have both been selected to don the silver fern at the international competition, which runs from August 27 to September 5.

Bayden, the current national 8-ball champion and considered the country’s top cross-code cueist, will captain the men’s team.

Tara, a three-time national snooker champion and ranked fifth in New Zealand at pool, has been named vice-captain of the women’s team.

The couple, who are competing at the national championships this weekend, have previously represented England in cue sports but this will be their first opportunity to play for New Zealand on the world stage.

“There’s nothing better than representing your country at a sport that you love,” Tara said.

“We were the first husband and wife couple to represent England, and now we’re the first husband and wife couple to represent New Zealand,” Bayden said.

“This is our home now. And we’re both proud to be representing the silver fern.”

Bayden, current national 8-ball champion and considered the country’s top cross-code cueist, will captain the New Zealand men’s team in the world championships. Photo / Paul Taylor
Bayden has been playing since he was a child, while Tara only started in her mid-20s.

“I just did it for fun ... you’d go to on a night out, and there’d be a pool table there, and you’d just have a little go, and then I met Bayden, and he saw that I had potential, and started coaching me,” Tara said.

Now, Bayden, a barber by trade, and Tara, who runs a cleaning business, balance fulltime work, family life and daily training.

Their 12-year-old son Lewis is a promising footballer who also plays pool casually. Their daughter Chloe, 19, once showed early potential on the pool table but pursued dancing instead.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple train together every evening on their pool table at home, often after Lewis goes to bed.

“When we practise, it’s always competitive. We’re not just messing around on the table,” Tara said.

“I can’t play for fun. It’s just I either do it or I don’t,” Bayden said.

And who usually wins when they are playing against each other?

“Bayden,” Tara said.

“The men’s game is stronger, and he is one of the top players in New Zealand, if not the best.”

“But she can beat meBayden replied. ”She can break and clean the table. So, if you can do that, you can beat anyone.”

Tara with her trophy after winning the national women's title for the third consecutive year in 2019. Photo / Warren Buckland
New Zealand will send a squad of about 45 players to the world event, including juniors and seniors.

“For me, it’s about taking these best cueists in New Zealand and hoping that helping them with their emotions to help fulfil their potential,” Bayden said.

Tara is also confident in the women’s team.

“We’ve got some fantastic lady Kiwis, and if we all play well, we could do some real damage,” she said.

The couple’s journey to the championship is entirely self-funded.

With an estimated cost of $8000 per person, including flights, the Jacksons are seeking sponsorship and community support to help cover the expenses.

They have already secured backing from Property Brokers but are still looking for additional sponsors.

“Our matches will be livestreamed, and some of the matches will be on Sky Sports,” Tara said.

