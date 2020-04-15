Autumn is nature's planting time, the season of change and preparation for the winter ahead. In the current dry the season has marched on without us. Water the vege garden now and plant without delay. By winter this year you will be glad of it.



EDIBLE GARDEN

Harvest pumpkins, potatoes, tomatoes and other frost-tender crops nearing maturity. Kūmara and yams are an exception and remain underground until after the first frosts have killed off the tops.

Make spare basil into pesto, as frost will kill off these plants.

Plant basil, chives, parsley and thyme into pots to put in a sheltered place or even better in the glasshouse, to ensure a constant supply of herbs for winter use.

Plant broad beans and peas now. Make a couple of sowings a month apart.

Plant brassicas, silverbeet, spinach and bok choy to give an early winter supply of healthy greens for dinner.

Thin carrots, parsnips and other root vegetables.

At the first sign of frost give a dressing of lime to all the brassica plants (cabbage, cauli, broccoli) and leeks. Cold is needed to get the best out of lime in the soil.

Runners on strawberry plants should be directed to an area they can put roots down, to enable you to transplant to a final position later. Keep only the good strong plants from the best flavoursome strawberry plants.

FLOWER GARDEN

Early April is still in time for plantings of sweet peas. A sheltered spot gives continuous colour for picking over the winter.

As roses and other summer flowering perennials give a final burst of colour allow them to form rosehips and seed heads. This allows them to harden off to survive a cold winter ahead.

Think about your spring displays, put any stored tulips into the fridge for four to six weeks before planting to enhance flowering and plant any stored bulbs. Fill gaps and spare pots with a selection of new bulbs that are all available after lockdown.

Chill your tulips.

Tidy up summer borders, focus areas and pots. Pansies, poppies, cineraria, Canterbury bells, primula and polyanthus are all worthy of a place in the winter garden .

Weeds in lawns should be attended to as growth slows down, so does the ability of sprays like Turfix to tidy up your lawn. Get sprayed spots tidied up and new seed on before winter.

Many flowering plants have overlooked practical uses. Ever thought of lamb's ear as toilet paper?

Lamb's ear has its uses...

Very soft, absorbent and better than four-ply. Don't flush — it will block the drain. Bury it in the garden. We have forgotten about many plants our grandparents used in the depression.