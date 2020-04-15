This is what the citizens of Central Hawke's Bay are enjoying - or not - this week:

to the amazing courier drivers who are busy delivering essential goods. Personally would love to thank the Courier Post driver for the deliveries we've had over the lockdown, always making sure there's no contact to keep everyone safe and always having a smile on her face in such a stressful time.

Thumbs up: to Viv from Countdown for playing the great music out the back of the shop. It entertained the customers lined up outside waiting to go inside the store. Thanks Viv.

Thumbs up: to all the essential workers out there. You guys are nothing short of amazing. Thank you!

Thumbs up: to the vehicles that slow down for walkers on the open road (roundabout way of saying thumbs down to the truck driver who showered me with a wet road at full speed this morning even though I moved right off the road).

Thumbs up: to people sticking to the rules distancing etc, and people putting teddies in the windows. Kids are loving them! More teddies the better!

Teddies on show around Central Hawke's Bay.

to people waving, smiling or saying hello from a distance when you see someone. It's a nice feeling of support and connection within our community while still keeping a safe distance.

Thumbs up: to Mel and her team at foodbasket ... you guys are doing an amazing service to those in need.

Mel King and some of the team from CHB Food Basket.

to the countdown staff the ones in store always smiling and helpful and the delivery drivers dropping off orders until midnight.

Thumbs up: to all the cheerful bikers walkers and waves from the people near while I bike.

Thumbs up to the friendly runners and cyclists.

to all who are following the lockdown rules.

Thumbs up: to the Downer roading guy who stopped and gave me a paper while I had cattle on the road.

Thumbs up: to Bucks green grocers for delivering much-needed fruit and veggie boxes.

Thumbs up: to the Tihei Tamatea Covid 19 response team. Awesome mahi they are doing for our Kaumātua.

Thumbs up: to Megan Buckeridge and her amazing vege boxes! Thank you so much.

Thumbs up: to Aunty Margaret Rose Nepe Apatu-Thorstensen and her team for setting up our Covid-19 testing station.

Thumbs up: to the smiling staff at Waipukurau New World late Tuesday evening.

Thumbs down: to people not picking up their dog poo.

Thumbs down: to all who are not following the lockdown rules.

Thumbs down: to the people dumping bottles and rubbish down by the river near the railway bridge! We have a recycling service still running —use it! Keep our CHB beautiful.

Thumbs down: to the people discarding their surgical gloves in the street outside the supermarket.

Thumbs down: the road is still pretty busy for lockdown. Yup there still people travelling for work. Seems way too busy.

Thumbs down: to the no-ears that keep going down the river for a hoon in their cars and on their motorbikes. Stay at home. You've been told.

Thumbs up and thumbs down can be emailed to editorial@chbmail.co.nz or message us on Facebook.