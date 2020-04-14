

There has been no increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday.

The total in the region remains at 41.

The nationwide total is now 1366.

At the Ministry of Health's coronavirus update on Tuesday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were a total of 17 new cases on Tuesday, with four further deaths linked to Covid-19.

This brings the death toll to nine.

There were eight new confirmed cases and nine new probable cases around the country.

There are 628 cases that have recovered, an increase of 82 from the previous day.

There are 1366 cases in New Zealand, with 15 cases in hospital; one case in Dunedin was in a critical condition.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Napier City Council has now closed the Marine Parade viewing platform.

Signs were placed at the observation platform to stop locals from entering the viewing site.

