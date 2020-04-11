Hawke's Bay's lockdown Lotto luck continues with another second division Lotto win.

Eleven Lotto players, including one Hawke's Bay MyLotto player, are celebrating after each winning $13,357 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $23,304.

READ MORE:

• Lockdown luck: Two Hawke's Bay Lotto players win $14,000

• Hawke's Bay woman claims $25million Lotto prize

• Triple dip for Napier with three wins in big Lotto draw

• Premium - Hawke's Bay's luckiest Lotto stores revealed

Advertisement

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold to a Waikato player on MyLotto.

Two lucky Hawke's Bay MyLotto players each won $14,145 in Lotto's Second Division in Wednesday's draw.

During the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Live draws can't continue during the lockdown, so the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw are a computer-generated draw, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.