What a challenging time we're experiencing these days.

No doubt you, like I, have been wondering and asking questions such as why there is this pandemic that has spread Covid-19? And what's next?

My instant reaction toward the coronavirus effect over the past few weeks as a New Zealand citizen is to recognise that I'm a part of this no matter what, not to mention my concerns for others such as whānau, friends, including the Dannevirke community.

As the saying goes, "we're all in this together".

The reality of feeling anxious and devastated is part of life, especially with what we're facing today.

Since the start of Covid-19, I have probably spent more time listening and watching the TV global news coverage than ever before, in order to understand and follow the guidelines concerning the Covid-19 lockdown.

One of the most helpful announcements I keep hearing is to "stay at home, save lives, and be kind".

At the same time, I have also been attentive to Christian broadcasting including the church messages "to encourage, pray and support each other".

My encouragement is that however we feel in relation to the coronavirus, as the world is turning upside down, "take heart".

God is in control of the universe.

The Bible says, "I am the Alpha and the Omega – the beginning and the end, says the Lord God …" (Revelation 2:8).

The Bible also encourages us to "Cast all our anxiety on Him [God] because He cares for you" (1 Peter 5:7).

May God bless you.