

Hawke's Bay's leaders, police, and even our weather gods have sent a message to residents this Easter: better stay home.

Easter's weather's set to be changeable at best, with a stormy front likely to hit the region on Easter Monday.

Police are warning people against travelling over the Easter period during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Even though it's traditionally a holiday season, this year it's not.

"We want to discourage people moving from their home address and thinking that it is a chance to head away out of town for whatever purpose," Inspector Dean Clifford said.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said while it may be tempting to visit holiday hotspots such as Mahia, this was not an option over the long weekend.

"For the most part Hawke's Bay residents are doing a great job of staying in their bubbles, but we all have more work to do to help keep our communities safe.

"It's vital that we all continue to stick to the Covid-19 alert level 4 rules and stay at home with the same people that have been in our bubbles since the lockdown began," he said.

"As much as we'd all like to get out and about and enjoy the long weekend, we need to stick to the rules," Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst suggested continuing to connect with friends and family through phone or online methods.

"This means not venturing beyond our immediate neighbourhood to grab a breath of fresh air; continuing to connect with whānau, friends and neighbours by phone or online; and showing patience and kindness to those that are continuing to leave their families day in and day out to provide essential services," she said.

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker said sticking to the rules over the long weekend will benefit everyone.

"We don't know how long we're going to be in alert level 4, but we do know if we break the rules now, we are likely to be living in our bubbles for longer.



"So let's continue to do our job well and stay home to save lives."

To ensure people are staying home over the holiday period there will be an increased police presence on roads and checkpoints for asking road users about their travel purposes on arterial routes will be set up in the lead-up to Easter, Clifford said.

"We want to encourage people to stay home and avoid that non-essential travel," he said.

While travelling is not an option, the Prime Minister deemed the Easter Bunny an essential service on Monday but noted the bunny may not be able to visit all households this year.

Ardern suggested creating drawing an Easter egg that people could put in their window so local children could go on an Easter egg hunt.

She later posted a template online for people to colour in.

A local Easter egg hunt will be possible in Hawke's Bay until Monday.

Good Friday will be mainly fine with some cloud in the region and southwesterlies will be easing.

Napier will have a high of 20C, Hastings 19C and Wairoa will have some isolated showers with a high of 17C.

Easter Saturday is set to be fine with light winds across Hawke's Bay, but northerlies will strengthen on Easter Sunday.

Periods of rain arrive on Easter Monday - heavy rainfall is possible in the ranges and northwesterlies may be strong in exposed places.

It'll be warm still - with temperatures in the early 20s.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website