

Whether it is a teddy bear on a swing or hitching a ride with police, the furry friends on show around Hawke's Bay continue to multiply by the day.

The Going on a Bear Hunt scheme has seen households all around the region place teddy bears in the window to give children a chance to go on a bear hunt when out of the house.

The nationwide initiative, set up by Hamilton-based Annelee Scott, has picked up momentum with hundreds already participating.

Scott, a mother of three, said she set up the scheme to bring some entertainment to the nation's children while dealing with self-isolation.

Jacqui Ingham-Brown said a sense of togetherness was the driver behind her participation in the scheme.

"Our kids will pass onto to their children and grandchildren that we as a community came together in such a unique circumstance," she said.

"It is getting people to have fun while on their little walks around the neighbourhood and I must admit while out walking I have fun looking for the teddies.

Ingham-Brown added: "Some hidden and some in plain sight - it provides fun and reason to get a little exercise in such a surreal experience."

At the start of the alert level 4 lockdown, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern endorsed the scheme, but reminded the public to still respect the rules.

"They might look for teddy bears in windows but as they pass people, keep your distance, don't talk to others, just stay within your bubble," she said.

"And if you're in Wellington and you're walking in a local neighbourhood, you might see one in my window."

Hastings resident Malee Autor said she followed in the footsteps of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when deciding to join the fun. Photo / Supplied

Hastings resident Malee Autor said she followed in the PMs footsteps when deciding to join the fun.

"I copied our Prime Minister and baby Neve's teddy," she said.

"I am a first-time Nan and most of my whanau in Gizzy are all doing it during lockdown, so we joined in."

The Southampton St resident said her teddy bears keep herself and her family "happy and relaxed".

A bear on a swing, a 64-year-old teddy and more are among the sights children can see around Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings father Brian Mcnickle said he and his family joined in with the initiative as a way of showing his children that there was nothing to be afraid of.

"I'm doing it to take my bubble, with the kids, to see more than just our four walls of our home," he said.

"To get exercise and to show the kids that we are not scared, and it is safe to go on a bear hunt."

Mcnickle added: "We have a bear in our window to make other kids smile. We count when going round and last trip counted 105."

Jessica Maxwell believes her teddy bear 64-year-old may be the oldest one taking part. Photo / Supplied

Jessica Maxwell said she believes her teddy bear, which she received at the age of four, may be the oldest one taking part.

"This harmless idea is bringing pleasure to kids and their parents as they go about their local neighbourhood," she said.

"My 64-year-old Teddy was spotted by three excited young children and their mum within ten minutes of going on duty.

Maxwell added: "Sadly, a family dog took to him some 50-odd years ago, so he looks a bit the worse for wear but he's loving his new role."

Eastern District Police have got involved, with officers putting teddies in stations, patrol cars, patrol bikes, boats and even helicopters. Photo / Eastern District Police

Even Eastern District Police have got involved, with their teddy bears, putting teddies in stations, patrol cars, patrol bikes and boats.

In a statement released by police, they said the bears won't be cautioned, breath-tested, fined, diverted or taken into custody – but the teddy bears are now in New Zealand Police's sights.

"Police and their families are joining in with small ones, large ones, old ones, new ones and even some which are police-specific - not even bears at all," police said.

Police also reiterated to make sure you stay in your bubble and don't go too far from home, even when on the bear hunt.