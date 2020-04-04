Lockdown in the most beautiful region in NZ (we're biased) is tough.
Many Hawke's Bay residents are finding out the hard way that the places and things they love the most are actually non-essential.
In that environment, it's a case of keeping our heads down, and staying in our bubbles to ensure Covid-19 doesn't spread further.
In an unprecedented environment our photographers are out as essential services, safely and steadfastly capturing history in the making.
Here are some of the highlights of what they've seen from behind the lens in the past week.