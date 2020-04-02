

Hawke's Bay has five new case of Covid-19, bringing the total in the region to 24, with one significant cluster now in Napier.

Further detail about each case is expected to be released by Hawke's Bay DHB this afternoon.

The nationwide total is now 868.

At the coronavirus update on Friday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were a total of 71 new cases across NZ on Friday.

The new cases are made up of 49 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases.

There have been 2000 lab tests a day, with almost 30,000 tests conducted so far.

Capacity is now 5400 tests a day, Bloomfield said.

There are 10 significant clusters in New Zealand, with one located in Napier.

Covid-19 symptoms include a cough, high temperature, runny nose, sneezing or shortness of breath.

Medical Officer of Health Rachel Eyre said on Wednesday public health's focus remained on contact tracing to identify anyone who may have come into contact with passengers or crew from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which docked in Napier on March 15.

"Anyone who believes they were in close contact with Ruby Princess passenger or crew and has developed Covid-19 symptoms in the past fortnight is strongly advised to contact their GP so they could be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing," Eyre said.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

She reminded people that they needed an appointment at a CBAC before they could be assessed.

People are also able to call Healthline's free 24/7 dedicated Covid-19 number on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Interpreters are available on request.