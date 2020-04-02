Tamatea High School prefects showed they were right on the pulse, organising a mufti day just before lockdown to give support to the Salvation Army food bank.

Each student took a can of food to school instead of the usual gold coin, says principal

Robin Fabish.

"The response from students was fantastic and a huge amount of canned food was gathered."

Deputy Head Girl, Saskia Hook, says the prefects thought supporting the food bank

was something the school would get in behind.

"It might have been easier for them to grab a can from the pantry rather than find a gold

coin somewhere. I just hope everyone asked before they helped themselves to the baked beans," Saskia says.

The donation of canned food was gratefully received by the Salvation Army which is under pressure as a result of the current COVID-19 crisis. The student's timing couldn't have been better, Robin says.

"Many families are trying to get by on reduced incomes at the moment and it's important

that we band together to relieve the stress and worry that people are feeling. We place a

big emphasis on respect and caring for others. Our students can be proud they've

done their bit to help the Salvation Army feed those in need."