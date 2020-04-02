A cyclist who was hit and then dragged under a train near Chatham St, Napier is now in a critical condition in intensive care at the Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The crash occurred at 10.30am on Thursday on with firefighters forced to free the man from under the train in a scene that one off-duty health professional described as "awful".

The man was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital where he was on Friday morning fighting for his life.

Police investigations into the crash, at the Waghorne St crossing in Ahuriri, are under way.