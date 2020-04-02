Penny Madden plays a rousing tune for frontline workers from the balcony of her Taradale home. Video / Paul Taylor

A Taradale grandmother has shown her appreciation for Hawke's Bay's essential workers by playing the pipes on her balcony.

Penny Madden, a fourth generation Napier piper, said she wanted to thank the world's frontline workers during the ongoing global pandemic.

Madden, who played 'Scotland the Brave' at midday on Thursday, said pipers across the world were asked to play the song in admiration for those on the front line.

"Pipers all over the world were playing at 12 o'clock for the frontline workers everywhere," she said. "It is for all of them across the globe.

"My son-in-law is in the police force in Napier and I thought I would play it for him."

Madden added: "My grandchildren are now the sixth generation of pipers in Napier from our family."

The Taradale-based piper, who plays regularly with the Napier Pipe Band, also displayed a sign reading 'Thank you frontline workers', alongside a teddy bear on her balcony.

"The frontline workers are so important at the moment," she said. "From the police to the supermarket checkout girls and packers.

"They are so important to us; we really could not do without them."

Madden, who said she was keeping a close eye on fellow pipers across the world, said she was pleased with the turnout.

"There was a few of us out in New Zealand I think," she said. "And from what I've seen, there were hundreds more around the world who shared their bit on Facebook."