Three people appeared in Dannevirke District Court on drink-driving charges after recording breath-alcohol levels of more than 900.

Mathew Steven Gordon Robinson, 31, was charged with driving with a breath-alcohol level of 955 in Dannevirke on March 8.

Robinson has two previous convictions for drink-driving.

He was also charged with sustained loss of traction while driving. Counsel Leo Lafferty told the court Robinson had been drinking at home when friends arrived and asked him for a lift.

"He drove his friends to a cul-de-sac where police happened to be attending a call-out to a fight. The circumstances were unusual."

He said Robinson had allowed foolishness to over-ride common sense.

Judge Jonathan Krebs said it might have been a case of Robinson's good nature and he wanted to help his friends but driving around at 2am and doing wheelies was not a good move.

"This is not the first time. You were convicted in 2008 for driving with a blood-alcohol level of 174 and again in 2013 with a blood-alcohol level of 118."

Judge Krebs said ordinarily this case would be stood down for a pre-sentence report because Robinson's drinking was not right.

But on this occasion he sentenced Robinson to 100 hours of community work on both charges and disqualified him from driving for six months.

After that period of time an interlock device would need to be fitted Robinson's vehicle or he would be without a licence.

Brendon Ronald Holdem, 47, was facing charges of driving with a breath-alcohol level of 949 and careless driving on June 1.

Judge Krebs said although it was 14 years since Holdem's last conviction it was his fourth drink-driving charge and each time the levels had been high.

"You do show a pattern here and this gives rise to a community safety issue."

He sentenced Holdem to three months' community detention, nine months' supervision and instructed him to undertake any programmes recommended by Corrections.

Judge Krebs said because of the high level of alcohol Holdem was subject to an interlock order which would apply after a 28-day disqualification period ended.

Jessika Miriama Petera, 24, had been at a family occasion on February 23 when she decided to drive home to check on her children.

She was caught with a breath-alcohol level of 909.

Judge Krebs said Petera, who only had a learner's licence, had made a very silly mistake.

He fined her $900 and $130 court costs and disqualified her from driving for six months.