Despite no graduations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, EIT still managed to record its highest number of graduates in its history.

EIT, including the three campuses in Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti and Auckland, awarded 4104 qualifications for 2019 compared to 3604 in 2018.

In 2019, 901 students graduated with a degree or a postgraduate qualification. In 2018 that number was 656.

EIT cancelled all graduation ceremonies following the Government's directive around banning large public events, which EIT's CEO Chris Collins said was necessary but disappointing.

"This decision was not an easy one to make, and we are sorry for any inconvenience and understand the disappointment of our graduands. We are disappointed too.

"However, we are strictly following the recommendations coming from the Ministry of Health, public health agencies and the Government," Collins said.

Auckland's campus recorded the highest figures with 1580 graduates in 2019, an increase of 253 from 2018, while Tairāwhiti, including the regional learning centres in Tokomaru Bay and Ruatoria, increased by four to 791.

Hawke's Bay regional learning centres had the biggest changes from 540 in 2018 to 789 graduates in 2019.

For the 2019 year, 46 per cent of EIT Hawke's Bay's student body and 78 per cent of the Tairāwhiti study body were Māori, with 22 per cent of Māori students studying at degree level or higher.

EIT had also registered a significant increase in international student numbers with 18 per cent of those gaining qualifications being international students (2018: 13 per cent), with the wider student body coming from 45 countries.

Mr Collins noted that the growth in graduate numbers reflects the growth in student numbers.

While the rest of the sector experienced a decline in enrolments and graduates, EIT enrolled a record number of more than 5000 equivalent full-time students, being made up of 10,817 students (2018: 10,325).