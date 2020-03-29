A Maraetotara Rd resident says road cyclists clocking up kilometres during Covid-19 lockdown are putting others at risk.

Martyn Repko said he's seen groups of cyclists on his road, from where he believes to be Havelock North.

"I couldn't believe the amount of people out there still taking these types of risks," Repko told Hawke's Bay Today.

"We have had people from out of our area cycling up and down our rural road. They also seem to be using Maraetotara Falls and Mohi Bush.

"We are trying to run our essential service — a farm — and fire brigade on the road and certainly do not need potentially infected people touching gateways and other areas that we may come in to contact with.

Hardinge Rd in Napier was the route of choice for this trio. Photo Paul Taylor.

"We are a close-knit community. How are we supposed to stay safe when we continuously have outsiders coming in and cycling when we are all supposed to be in lockdown."

A spokesperson for Havelock North Ramblers Cycling Club said the club had suggested to members to continue cycling, "mainly due to mental health benefits".

However, they were also advised to "strictly keep it local within the area they live in, and only to cycle alone or with people who they live with.

"Also think about not going too far afield that if anything happened during their ride that they wouldn't be in any strife," the spokesperson said.

Eastern Police District Covid-19 Management Centre head Inspector Dean Clifford is also a keen cyclist and joked when asked about miscreant cyclists: "I've got a conflict of interest."

But he wasn't taking sides and said: "The advice is pretty clear. You can do stuff, but you've got to keep it localised.

"The risk is that if something happens and you're in a remote location then you are putting others at risk. Others will have to intervene. When it comes to exercise it's all about a common sense and doing it a local environment.

Te Mata Park was irresistible for some pedlars. Photo Paul Taylor

On Friday, the director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the outdoor exercise cases were a "matter of judgement.

"Cycling is great, and yes you might want to go further. But don't go racing off the side of the track and injure yourself whilst trying to keep two-metres distance.

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black urged to avoid activities that could require putting others at risk.

"Treat yourself as if 'I have Covid-10', what do I do to limit absolute contact with other people.

"Don't put yourself in a situation where others may need to come and help you and be exposed. You can be out with your bubble, but do it as close as possible to your home."