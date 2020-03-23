

A Napier woman is devastated after a two-vehicle crash in Marewa destroyed her "pride and joy".

Police said they were notified of a two-vehicle collision on Tom Parker Ave, in the Napier suburb of Marewa, just after 11pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said a truck was on fire as a result of the accident.

Teresa Walker, whose car was allegedly hit by a white truck, said it crashed into the back of her car before fleeing the scene.

"He came around the corner up on the kerb and hit the left rear of my car with the front right of his vehicle," she said. "Then he took off from the scene of the accident.

"He drove down the road but had three burst tyres and his truck was on fire under the bonnet."

Walker added: "People need not underestimate the consequences of idiot behaviour. Luckily my car is insured, but it's a big inconvenience to me. It's my pride and joy."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the collision was "minor" and firefighters assisted police.

No injuries were reported.

Walker said she was thankful nobody was hurt, but disappointed her car was destroyed.

"I worked hard to get this car and it is gone in a flash," she said. "People need to just slow down – what happens when they hit someone?"

"I later approached him asking for details, but he refused. He said it was unintentional. But if it was unintentional then he would have stayed at the scene, instead of trying to get away."

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing.