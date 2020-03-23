Mayors and other leaders from throughout the Hawke's Bay Regional Council area have banded together to back the Government's attempts to block the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.



The support comes in a joint statement released late Monday on behalf of Wairoa Mayor Craig Little, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, and Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker, regional council chairman Rex Graham, new Hawke's Bay District Health Board chairman Shayne Walker, and Ngahiwi Tomoana, chairman of Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa iwi Ngati Kahungunu.

They say they are "ready to do everything we can to support the national effort, and our local communities."

"While the steps the government has taken are unprecedented, we are in unprecedented times," the statement says.

"We cannot stress enough that we, as a region and as a country, do not want to pay the very high price that other countries have paid," a reference to the cruelest statistic statistic of the climbing worldwide – over 14,700 deaths.

While almost 340,000 cases had been reported globally, just 102 had been reported in New Zealand, with no fatalities.

The leaders said: "We cannot stress enough how vital it is that each and every one of us respects and follows the official guidance – and in doing so, protects ourselves and our communities. We know this has huge social, economic and financial implications for everyone in Hawke's Bay and we're doing what we can to help our communities through this."



Councils, Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, the DHB and Public Health Units are working together closely to make our communities' journey through COVID-19 as smooth as possible, with a focus on those most at risk.

"We as a region are focusing on people who are most at risk of falling through the gaps – people who might not have ready access to the family and community support that many of us take for granted," the statement said.



The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group has activated its emergency co-ordination centre, with a focus on providing welfare services to help people access the support they need.

While most people will be able to manage self-isolation on their own or with help from their family and friends, the group is putting plans in place to help those who really need it, by co-ordinating with other agencies to help meet the basic needs of those who are struggling.



The leaders supported Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's plea to the nation to take the right steps, and avoid those which will make life more difficult for others.



"We echo the Prime Minister's comments that now is not the time to make things more difficult for other people by buying more than we need, ignoring self-isolation rules, or unnecessarily burdening others," the statement says.

Essential services, including supermarkets, banks, GPs, pharmacies, service stations, couriers and other important frontline service providers, would continue at any alert level, they said.



"We absolutely urge you to not stock up on goods or produce," they said. "By allowing supermarket workers the time to restock, supermarkets will have plenty of supplies to go around. Shopping as normal will allow supermarkets to manage supply and demand."



People were advised to organise any medication repeats and check in on elder relatives or vulnerable people over the phone, to make sure they have everything they need.



"Ensure you are connecting with others by non-physical means to ensure you maintain connections and mental wellbeing, such as via Facebook messenger, Skype, or by just picking up the phone," the leaders said.