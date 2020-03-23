All hospital and District Health Board outpatient and pre-operation assessment appointments in Hawke's Bay have been postponed for at least four weeks.

The deferrals were announced following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of a pandemic manageement plan effectively putting New Zealand as it tries to avoid the most severe impacts of the Covid-19 crisis.

Changes as the nation steps up to a Level 4 response fromk midnight Wednesday will be made at Hawke's Bay Hospital, Wairoa Hospital, Napier Health and CHB Medical Centre will be in place throughout the emergency.

From Thursday (26 March) outpatient and pre-operation assessment clinics will be postponed at all DHB facilities, according to a notice released earl Monday night.

Anyone who had an appointment to an outpatient clinic in the next four weeks has had their appointment postponed, and will be contacted by DHB representatives.

The district health board will be putting in place as many "telehealth" appointments as possible, using either video or phone for patients with urgent assessment.



The DHB also announced other changes, including channelling minor injuries and medical conditions from the Emergency Department to accident and medical centres.

Renal Patients must still attend dialysis appointments, being asked to "turn up" as usual, but to phone ahead if feeling unwell to enable staff to be prepared.

Prospective mums were being asked to follow care plans and while the DHB's maternity facilities remain open they are closed to visitors other than parents.



Only elective surgeries tht could not be deferred would go go ahead, but most will be postponed.

Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy would continue with treatment as scheduled, with patients being told to also ring ahead if feeling unwell.

Gastroenterology are postponed, as are dental appointments and radiology appointments other than those needing acute care have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Visitors ate all times will be restricted o no more than one person at a time.

The DHB says details for community-based assessment centre facilities in Wairoa, and plans are being made for how Central Hawke's Bay facilities and community-based assessment units will operate.

The DHB accepts some changes will distressing but asks for understanding as staff are reprioritised to where they are needed.

It urged people to self-isolate and take other steps to ensure the health system is not overwhelmed.