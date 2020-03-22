Around 1000 Hawke's Bay students had to find a new way to get to school this morning after a local bus company cut its services because many of its staff are in self-isolation.

On Saturday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that has been put into Alert Level 2, putting in place many restrictions on travel and people, one being that those over 70 or with medical conditions are advised to remain at home.

Nimon and Sons Ltd General Manager Katie Nimon said over half of its driving staff were either over 70 or had vulnerable health.

It meant it had been forced to close multiple services for schools.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Hawke's Bay's first Covid-19 case did everything right

• Hawke's Bay and coronavirus - 'must knows' and event cancellations

• Coronavirus: Hawke's Bay's first Covid-19 case did everything right

• 'Surreal' Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market held with new coronavirus measures



"Although most of our drivers wanted to stay at work, the Ministry of Education since advised that from Monday the 23rd, they won't allow any of those vulnerable people to be driving school buses," she said.

"We have had to make the decision to suspend a portion of our services due to lack of available drivers."

Nimon confirmed 14 schools in all had been affected with roughly 1000 students impacted but said that they managed to change drivers to lessen the impact on students and schools.

"We have endeavoured to suspend services that are closer to the school, to ensure that we are impacting parents as little as possible," Nimon said.

Many of Nimons other services have been stopped due to the virus with school routes the only ones continuing. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Country buses and buses travelling from further afield are still operating. Unfortunately, due to only receiving this information last night, we have only been able to give schools a day's notice."

The affected schools have been notified, and have been getting in contact with parents.

"All schools have been really understanding, and know that the driver's health and wellbeing is important."

Nimon said they have advised parents and schools to make alternate arrangements such as carpooling or driving their children to school for the rest of the term as they hope to be able to bring the service back for next term depending on how the situation develops.

Advertisement

Nimon said it was not just some school routes that have been cut with all of its other work been cancelled by customers due to Covid-19, with events being cancelled and tourists not able to arrive.

She said other than those operations, school services are its only revenue.

"We are covering what we can and hope to disrupt as little as possible," Nimon said.

"Our drivers all want to come back to work, but we are paying them to be at home, and they know it's the best choice."

List of Schools impacted:

Napier Girls' High School

Napier Boys' High School

Sacred Heart

St Patrick's

Tamatea Intermediate

Napier Intermediate

Hastings Boys' High

Havelock North Intermediate

Havelock North High

St John's College

Hukarere College

Sherenden School

Pukehaumoamoa School

Eskdale School