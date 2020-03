A truck caught on fire after a two-vehicle accident in Marewa on Sunday night.

Police said they were notified of a two-vehicle collision on Tom Parker Ave, in the Napier suburb of Marewa, at about 11.06pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said a truck was on fire as a result of the collision.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the collision was "minor" and firefighters assisted police.

No injuries were reported.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing.