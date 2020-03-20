The Hastings District Council has suspended facility programmes at libraries and the sports centre and limited numbers allowed at the chapel and cemetery.

All library group programmes both on-site and off-site at Havelock North, Hastings and Flaxmere libraries have been suspended.

The Learn to Swim classes at the Aquatics Hastings facilities have been suspended, as have the Tumbling Tots sessions at the Hastings Sports Centre.

At this stage the libraries and pools remain open and all other activities are continuing as normal.

Advertisement

Following the government's announcement yesterday banning indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, HDC has also limited the number of people allowed in the Hastings Chapel and Hastings Cemterey to fewer than 100.

Numbers will be limited to 100 and under at all the facilities – not just the chapel.

"We know these programmes are important to the community, but our priority is to keep our staff and the community safe and this is one way we can restrict the spread of COVID-19," a council statement read.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and the advice so far is that we can keep all these community facilities open, until advised otherwise."