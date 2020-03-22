It's business as usual for Tararua District Council as it puts contingency plans in place should the Covid-19 situation escalate.

The council's economic development and communications manager Mark Maxwell says staff are reviewing the council's business continuity plans in the context of Covid-19.

"The biggest focus is making sure we have back-up plans if staff become unwell. We have to be able to maintain our essential services," Maxwell said.

"We are making sure that we are implementing best practices in terms of hygiene and this has included setting up hand-sanitising stations and self-distancing from others."

Advertisement

The council has refrained from generating its own information regarding Covid-19 but has instead been directing residents, via its Facebook page, to the Ministry of Health and Covid-19 websites, which carry a wealth of information.

"There's an absolute flood of information out there and it can be overwhelming for some people," Maxwell said.

"The key issue for council is to practise good hygiene, to communicate with staff and to send out the message that if staff are unwell, if they have a cold, they should stay home."

Maxwell said the council had linked up with Horizons Regional Council, which activated its Emergency Coordination Centre last week at Level 2 to provide regional co-ordination and support to all relevant agencies, and REAP's Strengthening Families group, which meets every Monday to formulate a co-ordinated response to the virus threat.

"We are looking to use groups that are already established."

Maxwell said staff have been fielding calls regarding community facilities, such as Wai Splash.

"There are no plans at this stage to close the pool but the organisations involved in community facilities need to make the call as to what happens. They need to be guided by

what the Government is saying."

In terms of the district's amenities, public toilets were being cleaned regularly throughout the day rather than just daily.

Advertisement

"This is one of the tangible steps that the council has undertaken."

Maxwell acknowledged it was a strange situation for the district's residents to be facing.

"We are in an unknown type of situation. Is it going to get worse, should we be closing things down, is there more that needs to be done? These are the questions that are being raised."

He said as with all things, particularly with food and essentials, it was about being prepared.

"There appears generally to be a sense of preparedness so the message is don't panic."

With Covid-19 occurring while Tararua District has been declared a drought area, there has been close monitoring of the water situation, which is at critical levels.

"The water situation hasn't become any worse, we are holding our own and there hasn't been any noticeable change in water usage at the moment."

The council's regular monthly meeting will go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday.

Mayor Tracey Collis said she had been looking at the council chamber's seating plan and was looking to put more space between councillors, staff, media and members of the public.

Governance manager Richard Taylor said at this stage there was no plan to put a stop to council meetings.

"After all the council still has a district to run."

In the meantime, more community events have been put on hold.

Thursday night social darts, held over four different venues in Dannevirke, have stopped until further notice - as has the Country Market, which is held at the Dannevirke Showgrounds on the last Saturday of the month.