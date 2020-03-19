Police have named the woman recovered from the Tutaekuri River as 54-year-old Napier woman Hilary Mackie, also known as Shadz.

Her body was discovered on Tuesday evening by a member of the public.

Hawke's Bay Police with the Police National Dive Squad recovered the body from the river, near Taradale, on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay police stop carrying arms as gang tensions settle

• Police make arrests after New Year's Eve incident in Hawke's Bay

• Hawke's Bay Police ask public help after van theft from Hastings school

• Mongrel Mob members, and police, descend on Central Hawke's Bay for chapter's 50th anniversary

Advertisement

The scene examination at the river, and the post-mortem have been completed.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.

A rāhui has been placed on the Tutaekurī River in Hawke's Bay from Waiohiki to Waitangi.

Mana whenua placed the rāhui, which prohibits anyone from swimming, until March 21 or collecting mahinga kai/food until March 25 from the river.