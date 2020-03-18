Labour List MP for Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty has met local employers and unions concerned about the impact on the local economy as a result of Covid-19.

"This is not business as usual. The Government is pulling out all the stops to protect the health of New Zealanders and the health of our economy. On Tuesday the Government acted. The announcement will be welcomed by Tararua businesses and workers.

"The best protection for the New Zealand and Tararua economy is getting the virus under control, which is why we are investing half a billion dollars in frontline health services to fight Covid-19."

McAnulty said he had met the Wairarapa DHB and have been briefed on Mid-Central DHB's preparations.

"I am impressed with the planning they have in place. The announcement will help them enable these plans if they are needed to.

"We've gone hard with our health response, and now we're going hard with our financial assistance.

"The $12.1 billion package is worth 4 per cent of GDP. This is a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis. This is also comparatively larger (as a percentage of GDP) than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US."

McAnulty said he congratulated Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson for making the necessary decisions to get ahead of the curve in what is an unprecedented situation.

"I also acknowledge the work they have done to get our economy in a position to be able to introduce the package. Debt is lower than we inherited from the previous Government. That frees us up to act today."

The package includes the following elements:

· Wage subsidies for the businesses most exposed to the economic downturn due to Covid-19

· Support for businesses (including sole-traders and self-employed) with people in self-isolation

· Tax changes to help businesses free-up cashflow

· Support for worker redeployment

· Specific support for the aviation industry

· More funding for the health response

· Income assistance for vulnerable parts of the population (eg. people receiving benefits, people receiving winter energy payments).