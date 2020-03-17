The EIT has cancelled all graduation ceremonies following the government's directive around banning large public events.

All EIT graduation ceremonies in Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti and Auckland have been cancelled.

"This decision was not an easy one to make, and we are sorry for any inconvenience and understand the disappointment of our graduands. We are disappointed too.

"However, we are strictly following the recommendations coming from the Ministry of Health, public health agencies and the government," EIT's CEO Chris Collins said.

Advertisement

The EIT Hawke's Bay graduation was set to be held Thursday 26th March and Friday 27th March 2020 at the Hawke's Bay Opera House.

"The health and wellbeing of EIT students and staff remains EIT's top priority. And this is the most important phase to keep COVID-19 out of Hawke's Bay."

Graduates who wish to have their qualification recognised are invited to attend next year's ceremonies.

EIT will post the qualification awards to all graduates along with a copy of the ceremony programme