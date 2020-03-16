EIT has appointed a new board of directors as part of changes to the vocational education and training sector.

Hilton Collier will be chair, Chistina Hape deputy chair, and Ross McElvie.

Geraldine Travers, the former chair, will remain on the board.

The announcement comes as part of The New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Establishment Board (the Establishment Board) announced directors of boards for Subsidary Institutites of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) on Tuesday.

The Education (Vocational Education and Training Reform) Amendment Act requires the initial board for each subsidiary ITP will have at least four and no more than eight directors, half of whom must live in the region that the institution primarily serves.

Changes will be effective from April 1.

"The appointment of this Board of Directors is a significant step forward in the journey towards a cohesive, sustainable vocational education system," Establishment Board Chair Barry Jordan said.

"In making these appointments we have balanced the need to ensure continuity of operation with sound local and regional relationships.

"We are delighted with the diversity of thought within each board, alongside the complementary skills and experience that will drive positive outcomes for their respective communities."

Hilton Collier is an agribusiness manager and a founding shareholder in the agribusiness Agfirst.

"We have a strong presence in this region from Dannevirke all the way to East Cape, and I look forward to seeing EIT continue to flourish and maintain its connection and relevance to our region as a well-regarded institute," he said.

"I am passionate about meeting the needs of our current generation of learners and future generations to come.

"By providing training in work alongside training for work, and equipping our workforce for new industries, we can generate huge social and economic benefits for the Hawke's Bay and East Coast regions.

Christina Hape is the kaiwhakahaere matua (chief executive) of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc where she has worked for four years.

She has more than 35 years of experience in government and community sectors and was recently appointed as a director for Health HB.

Ross McKelvie has been a ministerial appointee to the EIT Council for 15 years and has chaired the audit committee for the past nine years.

Geraldine Travers has a long career in the education sector and served as a principal of two secondary schools.

Most recently she was elected to the Hastings District Council in 2016 and re-elected in 2019 where she currently chairs their Operations and Monitoring Committee.

She became a ministerial appointment to the EIT Council in 2008 and chair of the Council in 2018.

The Establishment Board has decided that one NZIST Council member will be a director on each subsidiary ITP board to "further drive the shift from competition to operating as one regionally accessible network of provision".

Each board may also receive a "cross-Board appointee". The names of these directors will be confirmed in April.