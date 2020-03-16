

A Hawke's Bay regional councillor has called on local leaders to "step up" and provide guidance and funding for the region's tourism industry, amid an ongoing coronavirus threat.

Hawke's Bay Regional Councillor Neil Kirton said urgent business revival measures are needed to protect the tourism sector.

Kirton said the Government's latest announcements are a "game-changer" for the region's economy.

"The travel restrictions effectively close the country's borders to international tourism," he said.

"Expert health advice is telling us that the coronavirus pandemic will have far-reaching impacts for many months, if not years. Local councils must act swiftly to put resilience measures in place.

"I will be asking Hawke's Bay Tourism to come up with a plan to divert its resources to helping tourism businesses survive."

Kirton added: "The regional council funds more than $1.5m a year which goes to promoting travel to the region. We can use that resource, directing HB Tourism staff to work with local businesses on their survival plans."

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said it was focused on supporting its members through this "extreme challenge".

"We are concerned that other regional tourism organisations throughout the country will be increasing their investment in the domestic market we have been so strong in, and we would be wary of diminishing any competitive advantage," he said.

"We are working closely with Business Hawke's Bay on how we can collectively best support our Hawke's Bay tourism businesses.

"We are awaiting an announcement from government regarding a business support package, which will help us ascertain what programmes and assistance and funding may be available," he said.

Kirton, HBRC's Corporate and Strategic Committee chairman, said he is seeking the support of colleagues to kick off a package of support to protect "one of the region's most critical economic drivers".

"Businesses will need support to keep on their most important assets, which are their employees," he said.

"Transport operators, accommodation providers, event organisations, tourism businesses will need good tax and financial management advice. Councils will need to look closely at providing rate relief and other forms of support.

"On Friday, the Government 'pushed the big red button' and now it's up to the leaders of the region to respond quickly to limit the damage as much as possible," Kirton said.

Kirton said he would propose these measures to the council this week.