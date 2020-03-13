The last day of a history-making five-week trial which was due to end in the High Court in Napier has been adjourned until Monday because of juror ill-health.

Justice Helen Cull QC decided defence counsel Roger Philip's closing address and her own summing-up for the jury could not go ahead on Friday, when it had been hoped the jury could be retired to consider verdicts of 24 charges denied by slavery-accused Hastings horticultural contractor Joe Matamata (also known as Viliamu Samu).

Arrested at the culmination of an Immigration and Police investigation in 2018, he reiterated pleas of not guilty to 11 charges of people-trafficking and 13 of dealing in slaves when the trial started before Justice Cull and a jury of seven women and five men on February 10.

One juror had been discharged during the trial and when at least one other reported ill yesterday, the decision was made to send remaining jurors home for the day and resume on Monday.

It will mean that possibly for the first time two High Court trials will be on in Napier simultaneously, with a new trial set to start on Monday in Napier, where a District Court jury trial will also be held during next week.

The adjournment in Napier was not related in any way to the court's coronavirus contingencies, which have not yet been revealed.

In a previous statement Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said it's "business-as-usual" for courts throughout the country, although ministries and other government agencies are working with the Ministry of Health to provide the most up-to-date information on the Covid-19 situation.

He said planning is under way to enable continued justice services if there are court closures, or if services are affected in any other way by Covid-19.