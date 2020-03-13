Hastings District Council is hoping for a "smooth rollout" as new recycling bins arrive at homes from Monday.

The three new recycling crates will start to be delivered to Hastings households on Monday March 16.

All properties on the current kerbside collection routes will receive three 45 litre crates to separate their recycling into.

The new recycling collection will start on May 1. Smart Environmental Ltd has been given the contract for the recycling.

Advertisement

"The Hastings District Council has done everything it can, alongside its contractors, to ensure the smooth rollout of the recycling crates," HDC waste planning manager Angela Atkins said.

"We are running a comprehensive education and communications campaign to help our community change to the new service, including information guides that will be delivered with the crates.

"We encourage the community to read these as they will answer most questions," she said.

Napier moved to a three-crate recycling system late last year also with Smart Environmental Ltd and experienced initial teething issues with streets being missed and recycling not being collected until the next recycling day.

A $15 charge was introduced for replacement crates by Napier City Council shortly after their introduction.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said replacements would be considered on a case by case basis.

The new services will continue to be funded through a charge on rates.

The total cost of the service is yet to be confirmed through the Annual Plan.

Advertisement

The crates are being rolled out to encourage residents to sort recycling correctly in order to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill.

Waste sent to the landfill has increased by 25 per cent over the past four years and the council is acting to reduce this and extend the life of the landfill.

About a third of the waste sent to landfill comes from kerbside collections, much of which could have been composted.

Wheelie bins are also being rolled out to replace the plastic general rubbish bags from the start of June with collection beginning on July 1.