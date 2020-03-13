Napier Port has announced the appointment of Kianoush (Kia) Zia as the new general manager of container operations.

Zia replaces Warren Young, who retired from the company in December after 21 years.

A port spokesperson said Zia brought a strong background in logistics and supply chain management to the role, coming from a role as head of engineering and supply chain development - ANZ at Kraft Heinz.

Prior to Kraft Heinz, he spent time with McKinsey & Company, delivering operational transformations for a range of clients across 25 countries.

Advertisement

He started his career as an engineer, working at Holden and Total Tooling Company before spending six years with Toyota across Australia and Japan.

Port chief executive Todd Dawson said he was rapt at having Zia as part of the senior management team.

"We completed a robust recruitment process for someone with the right mix of logistics capability, people and safety leadership and strategic nous. We're looking forward to Kia making his mark."

He will take up the role on Monday, April 6.

"I am really excited to be joining the great team at Napier Port, I look forward to building relationships with our people and stakeholders while helping deliver value for the region and beyond," he said.