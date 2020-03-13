lt was interesting to read that the Provincial Growth Fund has allocated $2.798 million to fund The Ngā Ara Tipuna - Waipukurau Pā Site Interpretation project to create an authentic cultural tourism experience.

Great news! This interest in enhancing six Central Hawke's Bay pā sites is in stark contrast to what I term, Havelock North's forgotten pā - the Hikanui Pā in Tainui Reserve.

The ancient site pre-dates 1769 according to Hastings District Council's Reserve Management Plan, with an indication that 200-300 people may once have lived there.

Last September, I was informed that the Council had commissioned an archaeological report from Auckland firm, CFG Heritage Limited in 2008.

I asked Council for a copy. It took multiple written requests over two months before Council eventually provided me with a copy of the document and, even then, it was sent minus photographs and attachments mentioned in it. It was a draft report with, apparently, no final report delivered.

The report identified that the waahi tapu (sacred) site, which author Matthew Campbell assessed as "highly significant" had been damaged by BMX bikes and it made a number of recommendations, nearly all of which I understand that Council has ignored.

On inquiry, Council advised that "the report was presented to the Maori Advisory Standing Committee on 29 May 2008, and Council Officers were asked by that committee to implement the draft recommendations".

Staff failed to do so. It appears that the report, once received, was filed, never to see the light of day again - until I voiced my concerns that the pā was in a state of neglect and being exposed to further damage.

Council's response was that it "fully appreciates the importance of the Hikanui Pa site". Facts indicate otherwise, I believe.

In my view, Council did not appreciate the importance of the site in any shape or form, otherwise it would have undertaken all of the recommendations made in the report.

As some sort of token gesture, a short stretch of fence and a kissing gate were erected on one side. Other than that, it was left to deteriorate until I sent photos of the neglect to the elected councillors, Heritage New Zealand and Ngāti Kahungunu last October.

When I contacted Heritage New Zealand and Ngāti Kahungunu to tell them that the Council had removed the pā's protection, both entities contacted HDC and within days, the fence and gate were reinstated.

CFG Heritage's recommendations included:-

1. Measures should be undertaken to ensure that all bicycles should be kept off the pā site. This could include fencing the site to make it more difficult for bicycles to enter the pā. Partially Ignored. Only one side was fenced, with Council removing it for seven months last year and, worryingly, advising that bikers can ride over the pā site without being censured.

2. Signage should be installed to inform the public of the significance of the site and to request their co-operation in preserving it. Ignored. There are no information signs, just two woefully inadequate, small signs which simply state HIKANUI PA and both are in a disgusting state. One has been covered in graffiti for years.

3. Paths should be clearly marked and formalised. Ignored. There are no path markings anywhere near the pā. One tiny "Walking Only" sign, only erected last year, was removed within weeks and, despite repeated requests for it to be replaced, Council failed to do so.

I believe that the Council breached the District Plan by neglecting the pā site.

Point 12.4.3 states: To recognise waahi tapu sites in the Hastings District as being of cultural significance to nga hapu through whakapapa and ensure their protection from damage, modification or destruction from land use activities.

Heritage New Zealand subsequently visited the site and reported that the pā was in reasonable condition. It has advised me that it is continuing to liaise with the Council with regard to the care of the historic site.

Now that CHB has shown what can be done, hopefully Hastings District Council will co-operate with Ngāti Kahungunu and Heritage New Zealand to preserve and protect the pā for future generations.

* Jessica Maxwell has lived beside Tainui Reserve for 33 years and is a concerned Hastings District Council ratepayer.