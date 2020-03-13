There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1. PET First Aid Course - Hawke's Bay

Our Pet First Aid Courses educate pet owners and those working in the industry on animal first aid and emergency situations.

Waiohiki Creative Arts Village, 1184 State Highway 50, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am-3pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/pet-first-aid-course-hawkes-bay/napier

2. Flaxmere parkrun

Fun, free, forever, 5km timed run/walks around the beautiful Flaxmere Park.

Flaxmere Park, Henderson Rd, Flaxmere, Hastings: Today, 7.45am-9am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/flaxmere-parkrun/hastings

3. Beer Appreciation Day X

A stonking range of beers from our favourite Hawke's Bay breweries and a carefully curated selection of New Zealand's finest, poured fresh from the tap. Featuring the BAD Apples area, offering a great selection of our finest local craft ciders. Set in the stunning gardens of historic Duart House, Havelock North's hidden gem, and accompanied by live music, DJ tunes and delicious kai.

Duart House, 51 Duart Rd, Havelock North: Today, 12.30pm–7pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/beer-appreciation-day-x/havelock-north

4. Mack and the Three Wise Birds

Come and join Fraser Mack at Hawke's Bay's newest Garden Bar! Relax, socialise, soak up the sun while Mack entertains you with his dynamic and distinctive sound influenced by blues, rock, folk and flamenco. The Three Wise Birds is child friendly and also dog friendly.

Three Wise Birds Garden Bar, 1412 Pakowhai Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/mack-and-the-three-wise-birds/hastings

5. Taradale Sunday Market

For a great range of handcrafted items. From wooden toys to cards, Kawakawa soaps and balms, crystals, painted stones, books, Rawleighs, pre-loved and upcycled goods, fresh flowers and seasonal fruit. Hot food, barista coffee, onsite ATM, free off-street parking.

Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/taradale-sunday-market3/napier

6. John Wells Organ Concert

As the first New Zealand musician to live primarily as a freelance professional organist, John has won over audiences throughout the country and abroad with the skill of his playing, the variety of his programmes and the engaging way he relates to his audiences.

Waiapu Cathedral of St John the Evangelist, 28 Browning St, Napier: Tomorrow, 2.30pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/john-wells-organ-concert/napier

7. Rock Climbing Wall Opening

Free rock climbing and archery soft games at the Hawke's Bay YMCA official opening of our 9m-high outdoor rock climbing wall. Official opening with the mayors of Hastings District and Napier City Council cutting our ribbon at 11am.

YMCA Hawke's Bay, 720 Pakowhai Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 11am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/rock-climbing-wall-opening/hastings

8. Pop-Up Kids Market – Autumn Sale

A great way to spend a morning of shopping and catching up with friends. Stalls selling quality pre-loved kids clothing, toys, books, nursery items and so much more. Hunt for bargains to see you through from autumn into winter.

Havelock North Scout Hall, 24 Napier Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 9am-noon

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/pop-up-kids-market-autumn-sale/havelock-north