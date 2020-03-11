Ever needed a parking meter at your house?

Now's your your chance to own one for yourself, for less than the price of the worst parking tickets they helped give out.

Following the removal of the old lollipop parking meters from Hastings' CBD, the Hastings District Council is selling them to the public.

About 500 were removed earlier this year as they were beginning to fail and could not be upgraded due to their mechanical inserts no longer being made.

The meters were first installed in 1996.

The lollipop heads and supporting poles, minus the coin cannister and key, will be available to buy at the Henderson Road transfer station in Hastings from Monday.

Singe head meters are $25 each and double head meters are $35. There is a limit of two per customer.

They will eventually be sent to a scrap metal recycling facility but are currently "in demand as a nostalgic collectors' item," the Hastings District Council said.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said there had been about 20 inquiries to purchase the meters before they decided to sell them.

"Anyone from individuals to private museum owners from across the country have been calling Hastings District Council asking to buy the old meters".