Nineteen Hastings young people aged 15 to 21 have been chosen for this year's youth council and are keen to bring a youth perspective to council on things from climate change to youth events.

The group first met earlier this month for an induction and planning session to set their agenda and discuss aims for the year.

Karamu High School student Romona Wainohu's main purpose for joining the youth council is to help students access all the tools available to better themselves.

"I also hope to broaden my contact circle and meet new people so we can work together and better the future of the rangatahi in Hastings," she said.

Lindisfarne College student Finley Robert Duncan wants to help improve the lives of people who grow up in Hastings.

"I want to help give them the opportunities and capability needed to thrive in the pressures of the modern world," he said.

Helping their peers and the Hastings community is something many of the members mention in their bios.

Other key issues mentioned include addressing climate change, being a voice for youth, improving youth mental health, having a voice in the Māori community and encouraging youth involvement.

The 19 youth are from Hastings high schools and EIT.

Hastings district councillor and youth council representative Wendy Schollum said she is looking forward to working with the youth councillors to ensure their ideas are included in the upcoming Long Term Plan, Heretaunga Plains Urban Development Strategy reviews and beyond.

"I'm also excited to work with the youth council and councillors in an effort to provide shadowing opportunities for those who are interested in learning more about the role of elected members," she said.

The new council governance structure will give youth councillors the opportunity to attend sub-committees, Schollum said.