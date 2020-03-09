New Zealand 2020 apple and pear crop forecast sees increase in domestic and export numbers

New Zealand's apple and pear crop for 2020 is predicted to reach 600,000 tonnes, a 5 per cent increase from 2019.

Export volume is expected to be up 3 per cent on 2019 figures also, with 22.7 million 18kg boxes destined for customers in more than 80 countries.

To put the forecast crop of 600,000 tonnes in perspective, if the apples and pears were placed side by side, they would circle the equator six times.

New Zealand Apples and Pears chief executive Alan Pollard says notable in this year's forecast is the continued trend away from some of the more traditional varieties.

"We lead the world in the development of new varieties and in the past 12 months we have seen increased plantings of Pink Lady, Dazzle, Jazz and Rockit. The Braeburn export crop is expected to be 19 per cent down on last year and 30 per cent (approximately one million 18kg boxes) down from 2018.

Apple plantings nationally have increased annually by between 2 per cent and 4 per cent for the past six seasons, with the majority of new plantings in the past 12 months occurring in Hawke's Bay (267 new hectares registered), and in Gisborne, up 8 per cent to 295ha. Total registered plantings in New Zealand have now reached 10,396 ha.

Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay show contrasting differences in latest REINZ stats

Hawke's Bay is seeing contrast in house prices as each end of the region is telling its own story, according to the latest REINZ property report.

The stats show that CHB had the seventh highest percentage increase across the country for median house values since 2010 recording a 98.9 per cent increase, going from $188,500 in 2010 to $375,000 in 2019.

Wairoa is seen to be going the other way though as they were ranked to have the second lowest increase of just 15.4 per cent going from $143,000 in 2010 to $165,000 in 2019, while Buller had the smallest increase of just 9.5 per cent.

Grey District performed the worst as being the only region that saw a decrease of -21.3 per cent, going from $235,000 in 2010 to $185,000 in 2019.

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said that while they expected to see smaller regions such as CHB to grow significantly it was a surprise to see regions such as Queenstown Lakes in the top 10 increases.

Business Hawke's Bay looking for next batch of Co.Starters

Business Hawke's Bay is looking for its next crop of entrepreneurs to take part in the Co.Starters programme.

This nine week programme will provide you with the knowledge you need to start your business and grow your understanding of running a business.

Co.Starters is "hands-on" – where you will work on your idea and have a facilitator coach you along the way and you'll receive access to world class tools and methodologies you can re-use even after our workshop has ended.

Co.Starters is based at Business Hawke's Bay (and other venues in due course and based on demand) where 10-15 like-minded business start-ups can work together with two facilitators to widen their understanding of what their business is and needs.

The programme follows a set learning path where you will look at your business and ensure you understand your strengths, what your customer is looking for, how you might market to your customers and understand your revenue stream, business model options and costs amongst other options to help you refine your business ideas.

The next course kicks off on Wednesday 6 May so if you are interested register at the Business Hawke's Bay website .

Hawke's Bay Business Hub seminars

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has a few one day courses coming up from April 4-5 around how to conduct disciplinary meetings and information around Wages Law.

The first on Monday May 4, 1pm–4pm, looks at how to conduct disciplinary meetings. This half-day course will teach you how to correctly prepare prior to the meeting, the steps to follow during and the actions to take once the meeting has been wrapped up.

The next held on Tuesday May 5, 9am–4pm, looks at Wages Law. This course will help you to understand your obligations under the Employment Relations Act, the Holidays Act, how to apply the Child Support Act as well as covering parental leave entitlement and ACC entitlements.

Further information and costs relating to these courses can be found on the Hawke's Bay Business Hub website .