

Police, St John's ambulance and fire and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Hastings, Hawke's Bay.

Police attended the incident at 11.30am on Sunday.

The spokesman said a car had collided with a tree and the vehicle was blocking Nikau St.

"One person is in the process of being removed from the vehicle," he said.

"It appears they have received serious injuries. Ambulance has been notified," he said.

A police spokesman said as a result of the crash St Aubyn's St West, at the intersection of Pakowhai Rd and Brunswick St were closed awaiting the arrival of the serious crash unit.

