

Napier City Council has appointed Neil Taylor as Acting Chief Executive, following the resignation of Wayne Jack.

Taylor returns to Napier City Council having served 20 years as Chief Executive, retiring from his role in 2013.

Mayor of Napier Kirsten Wise announced Taylor's appointment as Acting CE for a period of four weeks.

"Appointing Mr Taylor to hold the fort whilst we search for an Interim Chief Executive was the logical choice," she said.

Advertisement

"He has a sound understanding of local government generally, as well as councils in the region, and the Council is looking forward to working with him."

More recently, Taylor was the Acting Chief Executive for Hastings District Council while they undertook the recruitment process for their new CE.

Recruiting a new CE can take several months, so the next step will be to identify and appoint an Interim Chief Executive to follow on from Taylor for the full recruitment period, according to NCC.

Council will ALSO be undertaking a Request For Proposal for the appointment of a recruitment agency, for the recruitment of the permanent role.

Wayne Jack stepped down as CE after nearly seven years.