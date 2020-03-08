Tararua residents will have the chance to take a virtual sneak peek of the updated concept design for the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway and hear about the latest progress on the project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is holding series of drop-in public information sessions this month to present information on the design of the four-lane highway, recent onsite activity, and the project's extensive ecological mitigation work programme.

Transport Agency owner interface manager Lonnie Dalzell says the team has been working hard behind the scenes and has plenty of fresh information to share with the community.

"Te Ahu a Turanga is a major project that will restore a crucial transport link to support the needs of locals, travellers and freight across the lower North Island," Dalzell said.

Advertisement

"It's important that we get it right and that's why we've made it a priority to keep the community informed along the way and to actively seek their feedback."

Feedback gathered to date has contributed to a number of changes to the project, including:

*The inclusion of a shared path for walkers and cyclists

*The addition of slow vehicle lanes for three kilometres on the Ruahine Ranges, effectively making the highway four lanes for its entire 11.5 kilometre length

*Additional work to achieve the project's goal of "treading lightly" through the environment and, where possible, leaving the landscape in a better state than before the project began.

"We are particularly excited about our increased ecological scope, which will see the project planting about 46 hectares of forest to replace the 11 hectares we expect to be impacted by the construction of the highway. This reflects our firm commitment to treating the landscape with the utmost care and consideration," Dalzell says.

"The project team is looking forward to sharing our updated concept design and a range of other information at the public sessions. We encourage everyone to come along to hear and see more about the project, and to share their feedback."

The information sessions follow similar events held in August when a virtual ride over the new highway proved to be an eye-opening experience.

Advertisement

The video of the new $603 million road created a great deal of interest.

NZTA anticipated that once the project gets under way there could be an opportunity to hold information sessions on site.

The August session was an informal one with NZTA staff outlining progress and answering the many questions put to them.

Dalzell said there was always a good turnout at the public meetings in Dannevirke.

"It shows that Dannevirke is one of the most affected areas."

He said one of the most common questions was on the rate of progress with many people not understanding the time-consuming consent process and the amount of groundwork that needs to be laid to achieve the completion date at the end of 2024.

In Dannevirke the information session will be held tomorrow at Services and Citizens Club, Princess St, from 4pm to 6.30pm.

The following day Ashhurst residents will be updated in a session at Ashhurst Village Valley Centre, Winchester St, 4pm to 7pm and on Thursday there's a session at Hancock Community House, 77-85 King St, Palmerston North, from 4pm to 6.30pm.

On Tuesday March 17 a session will be held in the Pahiatua Town Hall, Main St and Kiwi St, from 4pm to 6.30pm.

The following day there will be a session in Woodville at Te Ahu a Turanga Marae, Tay St, from 4pm to 7pm.

The project team will also be at the upcoming Central Districts Field Days, in Feilding from 19-21 March 19 to 21, and encourage visitors to drop by their stand near the main entrance.