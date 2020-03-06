It will be warmer at the start of next week, but expect showers and cooler temperatures this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the cloudy and light showery spells the region has been experiencing are set to continue into next week.

"Friday was reasonably cloudy with a shower or two around. And that does look like it will continue into Saturday.

"On Sunday, there could be a few showers in the northern parts of the district. But those will clear out during the day."

Temperatures across the region will be average for this time of year in the coming days, according to James.

"Saturday will see highs of 22C and a low of 11C, with a high of 24 on Sunday and a low of 14," he said.

"Temperatures will slowly climb up during the week, with a high of 26C on Monday, before temperatures dip down a little to 25 on Tuesday and 21 on Wednesday."

Monday has a low of 15C, while Tuesday and Wednesday will see lows of 13C.

A front is due to move over the North Island over the course of Monday, which will affect Hawke's Bay by Tuesday morning.

"There will likely be some scattered rain in the morning on Tuesday and potentially some afternoon showers," James said.

"Wednesday will be a mostly fine day, but with a shower or two late in the day."

WeatherWatch head forecaster Philip Duncan said farmers and growers should stay optimistic amid expected downfalls.

"If we weren't seeing cracks in the high pressure belts we wouldn't say 'stay optimistic' but we are seeing signs of change this month that is allowing showers back into regions that have been dry as a bone for months," he said.

"It's not enough to reverse things or even make a big dent, but you might find after a month these showers are starting to help more and more people."