Omarunui landfill uses the latest technology to ensure the natural by-products that come with the burying of rubbish do not pollute our waterways, land or air. We went on a tour to see why this facility has a Class A rating.

The amount of waste the Omarunui Landfill received has increased by 25 per cent over the last four years.

The current area of the 188-hectare location, area D, is expected to last until 2024.

