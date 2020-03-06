Former Magpie and Super rugby no.9 Chris Eaton aims to cross the line in May's Hawke's Bay Marathon. He chats to Mark Story about the 42km challenge to raise funds for The Acorn Project.

Not many tackle their first marathon with no specific training - how's your confidence in completing the 42km?

Most people I've talked to don't have a lot of confidence in me completing it, but it's not new for me to have people doubt me. Because I've never experienced this before I don't know whether to be confident or not. I'm interested to see where my breaking point is, though.

It's been said the person who starts a marathon is not the same person who finishes the race. Are you expecting it to change you?

Hopefully I will be a different person afterwards. I'm interested to truly know who I am and the only way to do that is to put yourself under pressure. At the end hopefully I would of learned something new about myself.

Why did you choose The Acorn Project?

The Acorn Project wasn't my first choice, but long story short the cause I originally wanted to help didn't need money. The Acorn Project is a great local charity that fills a need for young people who are really struggling. I know the people running this charity and they are genuinely invested in the comfort and wellbeing of the people they're helping.

If your rugby days are over, have you ruled out playing a bit of club footy?

I'm not 100 per cent retired from any rugby at the moment and the door is still slightly open for the right opportunity. But at the moment I'm 100 per cent focused on my business and clients as a personal trainer at Chris Eaton Strength & Conditioning.

Come May 16, when the legs and lungs start to burn, what will you draw on as motivation?

I actually have no motivation to run a marathon, I just want to see how far I can push my body. I know I could condition my body to run a marathon, but I want to go into it knowing I'll be in unfamiliar territory and see if I can come out the other side.

To donate go to givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/a-marathon-effort