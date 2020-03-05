Rangitāne is again hosting an action-packed and informative Whānau Ora Day in Dannevirke on Saturday.

Last year around 200 children enjoyed this free event with their families.

The day is about bringing whānau and communities together, emphasising the core values of building healthy relationships, healthy eating and living in a safe supportive environment, organiser Gloria Hauiti said.

As part of that children are given a number of challenges and activities to complete.

Activities will include horse rides, go-karting, making bubbles, painting and colouring-in, making hand prints, kapa haka and the popular obstacle course. There will also be a merry-go-round and bouncy castles.

Dannevirke's Whānau Ora Day is now in its eighth year. It will be held at the Dannevirke A and P Showgrounds between 10am and 3pm. So bring lunch and hats and enjoy a fun children's day.