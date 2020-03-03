Former Black Cap Jesse Ryder has pleaded guilty to driving with more than triple the legal limit of alcohol.

Ryder, 35, of Napier, was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol after he was pulled over in Taradale in Napier on February 7.

Documents show he recorded a breath alcohol reading of 873 micrograms per litre of breath, which is more than triple the 250mcg limit.

The 35-year-old appeared in Napier District Court this morning, where Judge Bridget Mackintosh sentenced him to nine months superivison and ordered him to undertake alcohol and drug treatment counselling.

Judge Mackintosh said he had been "candid" about how much he had drank after he mounted a curb in his car outside a Taradale bar.

He was also banned from driving for 28 days, but could apply for interlock licence at a later stage.

He has no prior drink-driving conviction.

The burly ex-international remains active in Hawke's Bay club cricket as a player-coach for Napier Tech Old Boys.

He played 18 Test matches, 48 One-Day Internationals and 22 Twenty20 Internationals for New Zealand from 2008 to 2014.

The controversial all-rounder's career is peppered with misconduct incidents and off-field alcohol-related indiscretions.

Jesse Ryder played for the Black Caps from 2008 to 2014. Photo File

In March 2013 a Christchurch pub fight involving Ryder arose when the cricketer took offence at being accused of having "short arms and long pockets" after not buying his own round of shots.

He was felled with a single punch after he walked away from an initial fight. Vomit entered his lungs and he was hospitalised in a coma for three days.

Craig O'Neill, 39, and his nephew Dylan O'Neill, 22, were later sentenced at Christchurch District Court for the assault outside Merivale bar Aikmans.

Craig, who threw the punch, was sentenced to 250 hours of community work and ordered to pay $3000 in emotional harm reparation. Dylan was fined $250.

Ryder also squared off with blogger Cameron Slater for the feature charity bout in the Super 8 Redemption night held in Christchurch in 2015.