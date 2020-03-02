Napier City Council chief executive Wayne Jack has resigned, effective from this Friday.

After nearly seven years as CE Jack said it was time for him to leave and explore new opportunities.

"I'm proud of the work the NCC has done during my time here to further develop this thriving city during a time of change. I have had a really solid team alongside me, and they make me feel really positive about what's ahead for Napier.

"Mayor Bill Dalton gave me two key challenges when I joined in September 2013. The first was to lead the council through the local government amalgamation process and the second was to help transform and transition council to a more contemporary way of working.

"I am going to take a short break, and then begin to find my next big project."

Jack, who grew up in Napier and took up the job in 2013 upon returning to New Zealand after several years in Australia, is two years into his second five-year contract, worth about $360,000 a year.

Coming from a role as corporate services manager of the Lake Macquarie City Council in New South Wales, Jack replaced former long-serving chief executive Neil Taylor, who was stepping down after 20 years in the job.

It coincided with Barbara Arnott's retirement from the mayoralty after 12 years in the role, and the 2013 election of new mayor Bill Dalton.

Jack had, as a 14-year-old at Tamatea High School swum Cook Strait, and water and sporting issues have been a big feature of his time in the city's management, including controversial high-priced swimming pool, aquarium and velodrome proposals.

He oversaw the controversial and unpopular restructuring of council services, and has been involved with a number of other more public issues.

MORE TO COME