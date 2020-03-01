The annual Te Mata Kindergarten Triathlon had its biggest turnout yet this weekend.

The triathlon saw 400 children sliding to victory at Hereworth School on Sunday.

Head teacher Fiona Francois said it was the 10th time the Havelock North community had rallied for the kindergarten's main fundraiser.



"It was by far our biggest turnout," she said.

"A visit from the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service was a highlight, which couldn't have happened without the help of the Havelock North Volunteer fire brigade."

Advertisement

"The prizes in our raffle were so many and so generous, thanks to the generosity of local businesses," she said.

While a bouncy castle, food and coffee carts were popular, all eyes were on the triathlon which had separate events for boys and girls aged 3 to 6.

Each of the eight races was escorted by a loud chorus of supporters, cameras in hand.

Children rode their bikes around a circuit, ran to the top of a grassy bank, and slid down a water slide for a short run to the finish line where all athletes received a medal and apple.

"It's amazing that the parents of just 40 children can pull off an event like this," Francois said.

Michelle Marotta from Te Mata Kindergarten cheers on the kids. Photo / Paul Taylor

Max McLean from Happy Days day care taking part in the triathlon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Alex Marotta, left, Brooke Campbell and Mila Duncan from Te Mata Kindergarten take part in the triathlon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Charlotte Cameron from Te Mata Kindergarten enjoys sliding through the event. Photo / Paul Taylor

Zodiac Webster from Clive School receiving her medal after completing the triathlon. Photo / Paul Taylor